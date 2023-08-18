Lifestyle
Raw eggs to papaya, 8 foods to avoid when pregnant. Risks include Salmonella, contractions, and harmful substances. Prioritize a safe and healthy pregnancy journey
Raw or undercooked eggs can carry Salmonella, leading to food poisoning. Make sure eggs are fully cooked to reduce this risk and safeguard your health
Unpasteurized milk can carry harmful bacteria like Listeria and pose risks to both you and your baby's health. Opt for pasteurized milk for safety
Raw or undercooked shellfish may expose you to harmful bacteria, viruses, and toxins, impacting both you and your baby's well-being. Cook seafood thoroughly
Bromelain enzyme can trigger uterine contractions, potentially leading to complications. It's wise to avoid excessive consumption
Processed meats often contain additives, nitrates, and preservatives that aren't ideal during pregnancy. Choose fresh, lean meats to ensure a healthier diet
High caffeine intake has been linked to a higher risk of miscarriage and low birth weight. Limit your coffee consumption and consider caffeine-free alternatives like herbal teas
Papaya contains papain, an enzyme that might induce contractions and lead to miscarriage. It's safer to avoid papaya during pregnancy to ensure a healthy term
Alcohol consumption during pregnancy can harm your baby's development, leading to fetal alcohol spectrum disorders. No amount is considered safe, so it's best to abstain entirely