Rava Masala Dosa to Pav Bhaji: 6 tasty Mumbai street foods

Rava Masala Dosa uses semolina (rava) for the dosa filled with spicy veggie masala. Here are 6 tasty Mumbai street foods.
It is made with fried crispy noodles tossed in spicy schezwan sauce and with assorted veggies in it.
Patra is made with steamed colocasia leaves dipped in spicy chickpea flour batter and is gluten free street food.
Ragda Pattice is made with flavourful ragda on aloo tikki with different spicy chutneys and is yummy Mumbai street food.
It is a spicy and tasty pakoda, made with methi leaves in spicy besan batter and fried to perfection, and served with spicy green and red chutney.
Bhaji with assorted veggies cooked in delicious gravy infused with spices is served and enjoyed with butter pav.