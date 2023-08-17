Lifestyle

Rava Masala Dosa to Pav Bhaji: 6 tasty Mumbai street foods

Rava Masala Dosa uses semolina (rava) for the dosa filled with spicy veggie masala. Here are 6 tasty Mumbai street foods.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Chinese Bhel

It is made with fried crispy noodles tossed in spicy schezwan sauce and with assorted veggies in it.
 

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Patra

Patra is made with steamed colocasia leaves dipped in spicy chickpea flour batter and is gluten free street food.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Ragda Pattice

Ragda Pattice is made with flavourful ragda on aloo tikki with different spicy chutneys and is yummy Mumbai street food.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Methi Pakoda

It is a spicy and tasty pakoda, made with methi leaves in spicy besan batter and fried to perfection, and served with spicy green and red chutney.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Pav Bhaji

Bhaji with assorted veggies cooked in delicious gravy infused with spices is served and enjoyed with butter pav.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
Find Next One