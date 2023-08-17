Lifestyle

Gota to Poha Pakoda: 6 popular Gujarati snacks for monsoon

Gota pakodas are made with methi leaves in besan batter with spices and semolina to make them crispy. Here are 6 popular Gujarati snacks for monsoon.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Kand Na Bhajiya

Kand Na Bhajiya is made with purple yam slices dipped in spicy chickpea flour batter.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Fulwadi

Fulwadi is made with besan, spices and herbs in a roll shape and is deep fried.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Methi Kela Bhajiya

Made with ripe bananas dipped in spiced chickpea batter and methi. It is deep-fried farsaan.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Ras Patra

Ras Patra uses steamed colocasia leaves with besan batter and sugar syrup.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Poha Pakoda

Poha Pakoda uses flattened rice mixed with besan or gram flour and spices.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
Find Next One