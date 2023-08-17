Gota to Poha Pakoda: 6 popular Gujarati snacks for monsoon

Lifestyle
Gota pakodas are made with methi leaves in besan batter with spices and semolina to make them crispy. Here are 6 popular Gujarati snacks for monsoon.
Kand Na Bhajiya is made with purple yam slices dipped in spicy chickpea flour batter.
Fulwadi is made with besan, spices and herbs in a roll shape and is deep fried.
Made with ripe bananas dipped in spiced chickpea batter and methi. It is deep-fried farsaan.
Ras Patra uses steamed colocasia leaves with besan batter and sugar syrup.
Poha Pakoda uses flattened rice mixed with besan or gram flour and spices.