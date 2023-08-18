7 natural ways to keep mosquitoes at bay

Lifestyle
Cedar and neem oils have natural insect-repelling properties. Mixing them with water creates a spray you can apply to your skin or clothing.
Garlic has natural mosquito-repelling properties. Create a garlic barrier spray by mixing garlic with water and spraying it around your yard.
Beeswax or soy candles infused with essential oils like citronella, lemongrass, and lavender can help create a mosquito-free ambiance.
Create simple homemade mosquito traps using a mixture of water, sugar, and yeast to attract and capture mosquitoes.
Mosquitoes breed in standing water, so removing sources of stagnant water. Regularly empty flowerpots, buckets, bird baths, and gutters to prevent mosquito breeding grounds.
Certain essential oils are renowned for their mosquito-repelling properties. Citronella, lemon eucalyptus, lavender, and peppermint oils are particularly effective.
Consider cultivating citronella grass, lavender, rosemary, lemon balm, marigold, and basil around your garden or in pots on your patio.