Lifestyle

7 natural ways to keep mosquitoes at bay

Image credits: Freepik

Cedar and Neem Oil Sprays

Cedar and neem oils have natural insect-repelling properties. Mixing them with water creates a spray you can apply to your skin or clothing.

Image credits: Freepik

Garlic Barrier Spray

Garlic has natural mosquito-repelling properties. Create a garlic barrier spray by mixing garlic with water and spraying it around your yard.

Image credits: Freepik

Natural Repellent Candles

Beeswax or soy candles infused with essential oils like citronella, lemongrass, and lavender can help create a mosquito-free ambiance.

Image credits: Freepik

Natural DIY Traps

Create simple homemade mosquito traps using a mixture of water, sugar, and yeast to attract and capture mosquitoes.

Image credits: Freepik

Eliminate Standing Water

Mosquitoes breed in standing water, so removing sources of stagnant water. Regularly empty flowerpots, buckets, bird baths, and gutters to prevent mosquito breeding grounds.

Image credits: Freepik

Leverage Essential Oils

Certain essential oils are renowned for their mosquito-repelling properties. Citronella, lemon eucalyptus, lavender, and peppermint oils are particularly effective.

Image credits: Freepik

Grow Mosquito-Repellent Plants

Consider cultivating citronella grass, lavender, rosemary, lemon balm, marigold, and basil around your garden or in pots on your patio.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One