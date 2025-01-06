Chanakya’s 5 key financial lessons to build wealth

Lifestyle
Acharya Chanakya was a great scholar in India. His sayings are very useful to us. To avoid financial shortage, one must follow his principles.
By following Chanakya's principles, we will never face financial difficulties and will always have enough money. Learn about these principles…
According to Chanakya, we should always maintain proper accounts of our money and avoid unnecessary expenses.
Money should be spent wisely, but one should not be so miserly that essential tasks are neglected. Even a miser will not retain wealth.
According to Chanakya, a person who spends money on bad deeds may face financial difficulties in the future. So, money should be spent only on good deeds.
A person who depends on others without working hard will soon experience poverty, no matter how much money they have. So, one should not do that.
According to Chanakya, a person who is unclean and wears torn clothes will always face financial difficulties. One should stay away from such practices.
