Lifestyle

Chanakya’s 5 key financial lessons to build wealth

Chanakya's Principles

Acharya Chanakya was a great scholar in India. His sayings are very useful to us. To avoid financial shortage, one must follow his principles.

Who will have money?

By following Chanakya's principles, we will never face financial difficulties and will always have enough money. Learn about these principles…

1. Avoid unnecessary expenses

According to Chanakya, we should always maintain proper accounts of our money and avoid unnecessary expenses.

2. Even a miser won't retain wealth

Money should be spent wisely, but one should not be so miserly that essential tasks are neglected. Even a miser will not retain wealth.

3. Don't spend money on bad deeds

According to Chanakya, a person who spends money on bad deeds may face financial difficulties in the future. So, money should be spent only on good deeds.

4. A person who doesn't work hard

A person who depends on others without working hard will soon experience poverty, no matter how much money they have. So, one should not do that.

5. Goddess Lakshmi won't reside with such

According to Chanakya, a person who is unclean and wears torn clothes will always face financial difficulties. One should stay away from such practices.

