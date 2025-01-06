Bipasha Basu’s 5 stunning jewelry collection you'll love

Lifestyle
Explore Bipasha Basu's diverse jewelry collection, featuring pieces for every occasion, from diamonds to oxidized earrings.
Diamonds exude luxury and royalty. This simple diamond necklace adds a classy and stylish touch to any look.
Oxidized jewelry complements sarees, suits, and any outfit, from college to office, adding an elegant touch.
For modern jewelry designs, these AD, emerald, and ruby earrings pair well with pink, white, and green outfits.
This gold necklace is exquisite. Wearing gold jewelry is a tradition in Bengal.
This linked and funky chain design complements beachwear, party attire, formal wear, and casual outfits, including shirts and maxi dresses.
