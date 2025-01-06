Lifestyle

Bipasha Basu’s 5 stunning jewelry collection you'll love

Bipasha Basu's Beautiful Jewelry

Explore Bipasha Basu's diverse jewelry collection, featuring pieces for every occasion, from diamonds to oxidized earrings.

1. Diamond Necklace

Diamonds exude luxury and royalty. This simple diamond necklace adds a classy and stylish touch to any look.

2. Oxidized Jewelry

Oxidized jewelry complements sarees, suits, and any outfit, from college to office, adding an elegant touch.

3. Emerald and Ruby Earrings

For modern jewelry designs, these AD, emerald, and ruby earrings pair well with pink, white, and green outfits.

4. Gold Necklace

This gold necklace is exquisite. Wearing gold jewelry is a tradition in Bengal.

5. Funky Jewelry Collection

This linked and funky chain design complements beachwear, party attire, formal wear, and casual outfits, including shirts and maxi dresses.

