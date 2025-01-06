HMPV Virus symptoms: 5 symptoms on kids, prevention, treatment

Lifestyle
The HMPV virus, causing concern in China, reached India. Symptoms of HMPV were observed in an 8-month-old child in Bengaluru. The following symptoms are seen in children with HMPV
Children infected with HMPV show common cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose and sore throat
Children with HMPV infection may experience a persistent cough, causing them significant discomfort
If the child's immunity is low, breathing difficulties may also arise. In such cases, consult a doctor immediately
The viral infection gradually increases, leading to wheezing in the child's throat. This can also cause difficulty speaking
If your child exhibits the above symptoms, consult a doctor. The doctor will provide treatment after a preliminary examination
