Lifestyle

HMPV Virus symptoms: 5 symptoms on kids, prevention, treatment

HMPV Virus Reaches India

The HMPV virus, causing concern in China, reached India. Symptoms of HMPV were observed in an 8-month-old child in Bengaluru. The following symptoms are seen in children with HMPV

Common Cold Symptoms

Children infected with HMPV show common cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose and sore throat

Persistent Cough

Children with HMPV infection may experience a persistent cough, causing them significant discomfort

Breathing Difficulties

If the child's immunity is low, breathing difficulties may also arise. In such cases, consult a doctor immediately

Wheezing in the Throat

The viral infection gradually increases, leading to wheezing in the child's throat. This can also cause difficulty speaking

Consult a Doctor Immediately

If your child exhibits the above symptoms, consult a doctor. The doctor will provide treatment after a preliminary examination

