7 most beautiful Himalayan foothill destinations

If you are looking for a relaxing vacation destination, there is no place better than the peaceful Himalayan foothills. Know about these picturesque towns and villages.

Ravangla

Situated in South Sikkim, this foothill village is surrounded by alpine trees and jaw-dropping views of the Himalayas.

Kasol

This quaint little town in Himachal Pradesh is situated on the banks of the Parvati River and has maintained a level of pristine beauty throughout the year.

Lepchajagat

This Himalayan foothill is amidst the lush green forest of Rhododendrons and Oaktree. It is the place where you can find your peace and calm.

Chakrata

This secluded hilly town is cradled in the Dehradun district and is an ideal weekend gateway for backpackers.

Bir


Bir is a small mountain town in northern Himachal Pradesh with a large, well-established Tibetan community.

Mangan

This picturesque is called the cardamom capital of India. It is surrounded by meandering mountain streams, forest hills, and trekking trails.

Nainital

This destination is set around Nainital Lake, a popular boating site with Naina Devi Hindu Temple on its north shore.

