Moong Dal Khichdi to Bengali Khichuri- 8 Healthy Khichdi

Lifestyle
For the uninitiated, the term is taken from the Sanskrit word Khicca, which implies a rice and legume meal. Here are 8 types of homemade healthy khichdi recipes
If you think Khichdi is a dull dinner, try this. This Fitelo recipe will make you desire it even more, especially when you see the benefits on your body.
Bengali Khichdi is often cooked with roasted moong dal and aromatic gobindobhog rice. You'll always find ghee-laden Khichuri during festive events.
This is another Gujarati-style version worth trying at least once. This is a good source of B vitamins, minerals, fiber, and protein also.
This is another Gujarati-style version worth trying at least once. Also, it is effective for weight loss and helps control diabetes.
Do you enjoy Pav Bhaji? You may now include the zaika in Khichdi as well. However, vegetables help fight inflammation and also improve blood pressure.
This sort of Khichdi stands out from the crowd due to its distinct appearance and flavour; yet, it is quite popular.
This palak dal khichdi recipe is the greatest khichdi for weight reduction. It is simple to create and will not take up much of your time.
Including veggies in your diet is always in style. As a result, they are the key to losing weight. So try this key in the shape of khichdi and reap the advantages.