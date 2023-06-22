Lifestyle

7 signs your relationship is getting serious

A relationship starts getting serious when two people are committed to growing together. You respect and care for your partner and see a future with them.

Respectfully disagree in arguments

When you are to be able to respect each other’s opinions when arguing, it shows that you are willing to see things from their perspective.

Share the smallest of things

When you can't wait to tell your partner how your day was, even if it is the smallest of things, it shows your level of commitment to one another.

Make time for each other

In spite of busy schedules or living apart in different cities, when you make time for each other even if it’s just for a video call, it is a sure sign that you value your time together.

No formalities

When you are extremely comfortable around them, it’s a sign that the relationship is serious.

Know each other’s inner circle

You are friends with your partner’s friends, or your partner is close to your family and attends family functions with you, it means that you want them in every aspect of your life.

Can openly talk about your relationship

You can have deep and vulnerable conversations after a fight means that you want the relationship to last.

You see a future together

When you imagine your future self, if you see your partner in them, or share long-term goals, it means your relationship is getting serious.

