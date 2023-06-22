Jalebi to Kebab - 7 Indian food with foreign origin

Lifestyle
Indian delicacies are a colour of flavours in your mouth. However, many of them do not have their roots in India.
This Indian delicacy was brought to India in the 15th century from Persia. The word Jalebi is probably derived from zulabiya or zalibiya.
A favourite dish of North Indians. Rajma, or kidney bean, was in fact brought to South Asia from Mexico.
Naan actually has its root in Persian and Iranian food items and may have been brought to India by them.
Momos originated likely in Nepal or Tibet before they made their way into India and into our hearts. Dumplings are huge in East Asia culture.
This delicacy was introduced by the Mughals. It is typically made by stir-frying carrots in ghee along with dry fruits.
This Bengali meal starter dish, which is loved by many, has its origin in Portugal.
This dish has its roots in the Middle Eastern cooking. Kebabs has been there since the olden times.