Exercise to self-care-7 BEST habits for healthier lifestyle

Lifestyle
in the body, and mind. Adopt these Ayurvedic habits for your overall well-being.
Take time to eat your meals and chew your food thoroughly, savouring each bite. Avoid overeating and eating when you're not hungry.
Drink warm water throughout the day to aid digestion and detoxification. Avoid ice-cold drinks, as they can hinder digestion.
This includes practices like tongue scraping, and to promote detoxification and overall well-being.
Try for 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night. Create a calming bedtime routine, such as taking a warm bath or practising relaxation techniques.
Ayurveda recommends practices like yoga, walking, swimming, or other forms of moderate exercise.
A clean and organized living space promotes a sense of calm and clarity.
Spend quality time outdoors with nature. Ayurveda emphasizes the healing power of being in natural surroundings.