Exercise to self-care-7 BEST habits for healthier lifestyle

Image credits: Freepik

Ayurveda focuses on achieving balance and harmony

in the body, and mind. Adopt these Ayurvedic habits for your overall well-being.

Practice mindful eating:

Take time to eat your meals and chew your food thoroughly, savouring each bite. Avoid overeating and eating when you're not hungry.

Stay hydrated:

Drink warm water throughout the day to aid digestion and detoxification. Avoid ice-cold drinks, as they can hinder digestion.

Practice self-care daily:

This includes practices like tongue scraping, and to promote detoxification and overall well-being.

Get enough sleep:

Try for 7-8 hours of quality sleep each night. Create a calming bedtime routine, such as taking a warm bath or practising relaxation techniques.

Exercise regularly:

Ayurveda recommends practices like yoga, walking, swimming, or other forms of moderate exercise. 

Maintain a clean and clutter-free environment:

A clean and organized living space promotes a sense of calm and clarity. 

Connect with nature:

Spend quality time outdoors with nature. Ayurveda emphasizes the healing power of being in natural surroundings.

