Bhelpuri consists of puffed rice, sev, chopped onions, potato, papdis and smothered in chutney. Here are 6 yummy and popular chaat dishes in India.
Aloo chaat consists of fried pieces of potato mixed with chana and chopped onions, topped with spices and chutney.
Pani puri shells stuffed with mashed potato mix and chickpeas and drizzled over with dahi, chutney and sev is a yummy chaat dish savoured in India.
This Mumbai staple consists of an aloo tikki covered with a dal made from white chickpeas known as "ragda" and topped with green, imli, and lasun chutney with nylon sev.
These deep-fried fritters of onions, potatoes and paneer are a staple Indian chaat dish popular in India enjoyed with green chutney or red garlic chutney.
Aloo Tikki Chaat, made from mashed potatoes, is generously covered with dahi and chutney and sprinkled with sev.