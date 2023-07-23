Lifestyle

Bhelpuri to Aloo Tikki: 6 yummy Chaat dishes in India

Bhelpuri consists of puffed rice, sev, chopped onions, potato, papdis and smothered in chutney. Here are 6 yummy and popular chaat dishes in India.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Aloo Chaat

Aloo chaat consists of fried pieces of potato mixed with chana and chopped onions, topped with spices and chutney.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Dahi Puri

Pani puri shells stuffed with mashed potato mix and chickpeas and drizzled over with dahi, chutney and sev is a yummy chaat dish savoured in India.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Ragda Pattice

This Mumbai staple consists of an aloo tikki covered with a dal made from white chickpeas known as "ragda" and topped with green, imli, and lasun chutney with nylon sev.

Image credits: Image: Pixabay

Pakoras

These deep-fried fritters of onions, potatoes and paneer are a staple Indian chaat dish popular in India enjoyed with green chutney or red garlic chutney.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Aloo Tikki chaat

Aloo Tikki Chaat, made from mashed potatoes, is generously covered with dahi and chutney and sprinkled with sev.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
