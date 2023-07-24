Lifestyle
Goan cuisine is a delightful blend of Indian and Portuguese influences, offering various flavorful dishes.
This spicy and tangy pork curry is a quintessential Goan dish made with vinegar, red chilies, garlic, and spices.
Fresh fish marinated in a spicy and tangy paste made of red chilies, garlic, tamarind, and spices before being pan-fried or grilled.
A flavorful and aromatic chicken dish marinated in a green masala made from coriander, mint, green chilies, and spices, and then grilled to perfection.
Bebinca is a popular Goan dessert, a multi-layered pudding made with coconut milk, eggs, sugar, and ghee, offering a rich and delectable taste.
A mouthwatering coconut-based prawn curry flavoured with a blend of spices and tamarind for a delightful tang.
A staple of Goan cuisine, this dish features a tangy and spicy fish curry served with steamed rice, commonly accompanied by fried fish or prawns.
A fiery and tangy pickle-like dish made with prawns, cooked in a spicy masala paste of red chillies, vinegar, and garlic.