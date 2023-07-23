Rogan Josh to Laal Maans: 6 popular Mutton dishes in India

Lifestyle
The meat gets cooked in caramelised onions, yoghurt, ginger, garlic, bay leaves, cardamom, cinnamon and dried red Kashmiri chillies. Here are the 6 popular Mutton dishes in India.
Nallu Nihari is a buttery gravy with delicate pieces of mutton falling off the bone and is a popular mutton dish in India.
Mutton Korma is known for its delicate flavour by slow cooking mutton in its own fat, yoghurt or cream and spices.
Yakhni looks like a creamy broth made using yoghurt without chillies and turmeric. Spices like cloves, cardamoms and bay leaves get used to give it a flavour.
Sali are fried potato straws served on meat curry. Mutton (boti) in a tomato base, with jaggery and vinegar to give sweet and zesty flavour, is delicious.
Laal Maas uses mustard oil and pieces of charcoal with cloves and ghee placed on top of preparation with mutton in red tomato and chillies curry enjoyed with rice.