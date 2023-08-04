Bateshwar temple to Asirgarh Fort: 5 treasures of Madhya Pradesh

Lifestyle
Madhya Pradesh boasts historical places like Bateshwar Temple, Chanderi, and Asirgarh Fort. It also houses Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary, a haven for flora and fauna. by Amrita Ghosh
This complex is located in Morena, comprises more than 200 temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. Dates back to the 8th to the 10th century and is known for their intricate architecture
The fort witnessed the rule of various dynasties, the Gonds, the Malwa Sultanate, and the Mughals. The fort's architecture showcases a mix of Hindu and Muslim styles
Located in the Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, spans a large area and encompasses diverse landscapes, including hills, valleys, and deciduous forests
The fort has a strategic location on the Satpura Range, was historically important due to its position on trade routes, seen rulers, including the Mughals, Marathas, the British
Dedicated to Lord Prannath, it holds religious and cultural significance, attracts devotees and tourists alike, seeking spiritual solace and admiring its architectural beauty