Lifestyle

Bateshwar temple to Asirgarh Fort: 5 treasures of Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh boasts historical places like Bateshwar Temple, Chanderi, and Asirgarh Fort. It also houses Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary, a haven for flora and fauna. by Amrita Ghosh

Image credits: Instagram

Bateshwar Temple

This complex is located in Morena, comprises more than 200 temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. Dates back to the 8th to the 10th century and is known for their intricate architecture

Image credits: Instagram

Chanderi Fort

The fort witnessed the rule of various dynasties, the Gonds, the Malwa Sultanate, and the Mughals. The fort's architecture showcases a mix of Hindu and Muslim styles

Image credits: Instagram

Ratapani Wildlife Sanctuary

Located in the Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh, spans a large area and encompasses diverse landscapes, including hills, valleys, and deciduous forests

Image credits: Instagram

Asirgarh Fort

The fort has a strategic location on the Satpura Range, was historically important due to its position on trade routes, seen rulers, including the Mughals, Marathas, the British

Image credits: Instagram

Panna Prannath Mandir

Dedicated to Lord Prannath, it holds religious and cultural significance, attracts devotees and tourists alike, seeking spiritual solace and admiring its architectural beauty

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One