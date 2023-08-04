Lifestyle
Beer is sometimes used in hair care routines due to its potential benefits for hair health. Here are seven potential benefits of using beer for hair.
Some people believe that rinsing hair with beer can add shine and luster to dull hair due to the proteins and B vitamins present in beer.
The proteins in beer might temporarily coat the hair strands, potentially adding a slight boost in volume and the appearance of thickness.
The natural sugars and nutrients in beer could help soften hair, making it feel smoother and more manageable.
Beer is thought to act as a natural conditioner, potentially helping to improve the texture of dry or damaged hair.
The acidity of beer may help balance the pH of the scalp, which could contribute to a healthier scalp environment.
Some believe that beer's vitamins, particularly B vitamins like biotin and niacin, could support hair growth and overall hair health.
Beer's alcohol content might help to cleanse the scalp by breaking down excess oil and residue, providing a refreshed feeling.