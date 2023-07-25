Lifestyle

Rava Idli to Chicken Curry: 6 tasty foods of Karnataka

Rava Idli is soft and spongy semolina idlis served with coconut chutney and sambar. Here are 6 tasty foods of Karnataka.

Udupi Sambar

Udupi sambar is sweet with spices. The sambar has flavours of red chillies, coconut, hing (asafoetida), coriander, fenugreek and cumin seeds.

Mysore Masala Dosa

It is a crispy dosa filled with spicy potato mix and is a classic breakfast favourite.

Puliyogare

Puliyogare, also known as Tamarind Rice, is a popular rice-based dish in Karnataka with a sour taste made with short-grain rice and Puliyogare mix.

Maddur Vada

Crispy and savoury fritters snacks made with semolina, rice flour and spices, are named after Maddur, a town in Karnataka.

Mangalorean Chicken Curry

Mangalorean Chicken Curry is a coastal delicacy made with tender chicken cooked in coconut-based spicy gravy.

