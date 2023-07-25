Rava Idli to Chicken Curry: 6 tasty foods of Karnataka

Lifestyle
Rava Idli is soft and spongy semolina idlis served with coconut chutney and sambar. Here are 6 tasty foods of Karnataka.
Udupi sambar is sweet with spices. The sambar has flavours of red chillies, coconut, hing (asafoetida), coriander, fenugreek and cumin seeds.
It is a crispy dosa filled with spicy potato mix and is a classic breakfast favourite.
Puliyogare, also known as Tamarind Rice, is a popular rice-based dish in Karnataka with a sour taste made with short-grain rice and Puliyogare mix.
Crispy and savoury fritters snacks made with semolina, rice flour and spices, are named after Maddur, a town in Karnataka.
Mangalorean Chicken Curry is a coastal delicacy made with tender chicken cooked in coconut-based spicy gravy.