Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey

Discover Turkey's enchanting allure with Istanbul's grandeur, Cappadocia's surreal landscapes, and ancient wonders of Ephesus---by Amrita Ghosh

Pamukkale

Known as 'Cotton Castle,' this geological marvel features terraces of white mineral-rich waters, forming a striking landscape, over centuries, it is a must visit when in Turkey

Istanbul

Istanbul is a cultural and historical treasure trove. Top attractions include the Hagia Sophia, Blue Mosque, Topkapi Palace, Grand Bazaar

Ephesus

Ephesus is an archaeological site that was once a thriving Greek and Roman city. The Library of Celsus, Temple of Artemis, and the Great Theatre are among its notable attractions

Cappadocia

Cappadocia is known for its cone-shaped rock formations, underground cities, and cave dwellings. Visitors can take hot air balloon rides to enjoy breathtaking views of the area

Troy

Troy, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, immortalized by Homer, offers glimpses into the past with its layers of ancient ruins, fortifications, and artifacts

