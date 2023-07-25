Istanbul to Troy: 5 MUST visit places when in Turkey

Lifestyle
Discover Turkey's enchanting allure with Istanbul's grandeur, Cappadocia's surreal landscapes, and ancient wonders of Ephesus---by Amrita Ghosh
Known as 'Cotton Castle,' this geological marvel features terraces of white mineral-rich waters, forming a striking landscape, over centuries, it is a must visit when in Turkey
Istanbul is a cultural and historical treasure trove. Top attractions include the Hagia Sophia, Blue Mosque, Topkapi Palace, Grand Bazaar
Ephesus is an archaeological site that was once a thriving Greek and Roman city. The Library of Celsus, Temple of Artemis, and the Great Theatre are among its notable attractions
Cappadocia is known for its cone-shaped rock formations, underground cities, and cave dwellings. Visitors can take hot air balloon rides to enjoy breathtaking views of the area
Troy, now a UNESCO World Heritage Site, immortalized by Homer, offers glimpses into the past with its layers of ancient ruins, fortifications, and artifacts