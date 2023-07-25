Lifestyle
Payasam, also known as kheer, is a quintessential dessert cherished by Keralites during festivals, celebrations, and auspicious occasions.
Cook 1 cup of palada (rice flakes) in 4 cups of milk until it softens. Add 1 cup of sugar. Roast cashews and raisins in melted ghee. Pour the ghee & roasted nuts into the payasam.
Cook 1 cup of ada in boiling water until tender, then drain it. Boil 4 cups of coconut milk & 1 cup of jaggery until it dissolves. Add the cooked ada & stir till payasam thickens.
Roast 1/2 cup moong dal in ghee until it turns golden.Cook the dal until soft. In 1 cup jaggery syrup add moong dal paste & coconut milk to the syrup. Season with cardamom powder.
Boil 2 cups of jackfruit pieces until tender & mash into a paste. Cook it with 2 cups of jaggery syrup & 2 cups of coconut milk until it thickens. Add ghee-roasted coconut bits.
Roast 1 cup of vermicelli in ghee until golden. Boil 4 cups of milk & add the roasted vermicelli. Cook until vermicelli softens & the milk thickens. Sweeten with 1 cup of sugar.
Heat 1/2 cup of ghee & fry 1 cup of raw rice until golden. Cook fried rice in 4 cups of milk until it softens. Add 1 cup of jaggery syrup & continue to cook until payasam thickens.
Roast 1 cup of broken wheat in ghee. Cook the roasted wheat in 4 cups of milk until it is well-cooked & creamy. Add 1 cup of jaggery syrup & stir until the payasam thickens.