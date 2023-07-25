Mental health: 7 ways to manage anger

Lifestyle
Managing anger is essential for maintaining emotional well-being and healthy relationships. Here are seven effective ways to manage anger.
Identify the situations, thoughts, or events that trigger your anger. Understanding your triggers can help you anticipate and manage anger responses better.
When you feel anger rising, take slow, deep breaths to calm yourself down. Deep breathing helps reduce stress and promotes relaxation.
If you feel overwhelmed by anger, step away from the situation and take a break. Use this time to cool down before addressing the issue.
Instead of reacting impulsively, express your feelings calmly and assertively. Use "I" statements to communicate how you feel without blaming others.
Physical activity, such as walking, jogging, or yoga, can help release pent-up energy and reduce stress, ultimately reducing anger levels.
Mindfulness techniques, like meditation or deep relaxation exercises, can help you stay present and reduce emotional reactivity.
Consider seeking guidance from a counsellor or therapist to learn coping strategies and emotional regulation techniques.