Natto: 7 remarkable health benefits of this Japanese superfood

What is Natto?

A traditional Japanese dish consisting of fermented soybeans and characterized by a slimy, sticky and stringy texture.

How is Natto made?

Traditionally, natto is made by wrapping boiled soybeans in rice straw, which naturally contains the bacteria Bacillus subtilis.

1. Rich in nutrients

Natto is rich in vitamins, minerals, protein, fiber, vitamin K2, manganese, iron, calcium, range of B vitamins and essential amino acids.

2. Improves digestion

Natto is replete with probiotics that helps promote a healthy gut microbiome, aiding digestion and enhancing nutrient absorption.

3. Boosts bone health

Natto contains high levels of vitamin K2, a nutrient associated with improved bone turnover and bone stiffness.

4. Promotes heart health

Vitamin K2, present in significant amounts in natto, helps regulate calcium levels in the arteries, preventing arterial calcification.

5. May aid weight loss

Studies show that probiotic supplementation can prevent an increase in fat mass and body mass.

6. Enhances immunity

The probiotics found in natto can positively influence the immune system by enhancing the body's natural defense mechanisms.

7. Improves skin health

The presence of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants helps to maintain elasticity, promote collagen productiona nd combat signs of aging.

