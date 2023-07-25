Natto: 7 remarkable health benefits of this Japanese superfood

Lifestyle
A traditional Japanese dish consisting of fermented soybeans and characterized by a slimy, sticky and stringy texture.
Traditionally, natto is made by wrapping boiled soybeans in rice straw, which naturally contains the bacteria Bacillus subtilis.
Natto is rich in vitamins, minerals, protein, fiber, vitamin K2, manganese, iron, calcium, range of B vitamins and essential amino acids.
Natto is replete with probiotics that helps promote a healthy gut microbiome, aiding digestion and enhancing nutrient absorption.
Natto contains high levels of vitamin K2, a nutrient associated with improved bone turnover and bone stiffness.
Vitamin K2, present in significant amounts in natto, helps regulate calcium levels in the arteries, preventing arterial calcification.
Studies show that probiotic supplementation can prevent an increase in fat mass and body mass.
The probiotics found in natto can positively influence the immune system by enhancing the body's natural defense mechanisms.
The presence of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants helps to maintain elasticity, promote collagen productiona nd combat signs of aging.