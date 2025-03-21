Lifestyle

Brown eye : Choose eye makeup from Rani Mukherji

Smoky Eye Look

The look of Rani's eyes can steal anyone's heart. Smoky eye look is looking great with the help of black and brown eyeshadow in brown eyes.

Winged Eyeliner

Rani Mukerji is looking very beautiful in matching eyeshadow and winged eyeliner. Winged eyeliner also helps in making small eyes look bigger.

Statement Eye Look with Blue Eyeliner

Create a statement eye look by using blue eyeliner in the eyes. People's eyes will be fixed on your eyes only.

Brown Kajal in Brown Eyes

Rani Mukerji has applied brown kajal with black eyeliner. Brown kajal is giving a perfect match with golden saree.

Brighten Eyes by Applying Mascara

Rani Mukerji has used mascara in eye makeup. Applying mascara makes the eyelashes stand out and the eyes look beautiful.

Blue Kajal will look Amazing

Try applying blue kajal instead of kajal in the eyes. You can use blue kajal with a blue shade dress.

