Lifestyle
The look of Rani's eyes can steal anyone's heart. Smoky eye look is looking great with the help of black and brown eyeshadow in brown eyes.
Rani Mukerji is looking very beautiful in matching eyeshadow and winged eyeliner. Winged eyeliner also helps in making small eyes look bigger.
Create a statement eye look by using blue eyeliner in the eyes. People's eyes will be fixed on your eyes only.
Rani Mukerji has applied brown kajal with black eyeliner. Brown kajal is giving a perfect match with golden saree.
Rani Mukerji has used mascara in eye makeup. Applying mascara makes the eyelashes stand out and the eyes look beautiful.
Try applying blue kajal instead of kajal in the eyes. You can use blue kajal with a blue shade dress.
Look Classy in Rani Mukherjee's 8 Lehengas for Short Height
Modern & Popular Sanskrit Baby Boy Names with Meaningful Origins
Rani Mukerji: 90s Star, Marriage, and Combined Net Worth of Rs.7400CR
Finland to Sweden: Top 10 happiest countries in the world listed