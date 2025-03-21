Lifestyle
Rani Mukherjee's beauty is unmatched. She looks great in whatever she wears. Like her lehengas, which can be carried on short height and bulky figure.
If you have a short height, always wear a monochromatic lehenga instead of breaking the color. Like Rani Mukherjee has carried a silver colored sequence lehenga.
If you want to hide your tummy and arm fat, then get an off-white chikankari lehenga made and make a knee-length front slit kurti over it. You will look classy like Rani in this.
A pink net lehenga will look very beautiful on short height like Rani Mukherjee. Which also has a golden border at the bottom. Wear a printed blouse and net transparent chunni.
A sky blue colored shimmer lehenga will look very beautiful on short height girls and bulky figure like Rani Mukherjee. Adopt a monochromatic style.
Like Rani Mukherjee, you can also wear a green colored flare lehenga. Instead of getting a blouse made with this, get a short kurti made and carry a net dupatta.
If short height girls want a tall look in a wedding lehenga, then get this type of lehenga with golden zari work on a red base and a long blouse made.
