Look Classy in Rani Mukherjee's Lehengas for Short Height

Rani Mukherjee's Lehenga Looks

Rani Mukherjee's beauty is unmatched. She looks great in whatever she wears. Like her lehengas, which can be carried on short height and bulky figure.

Shimmer Sequence Lehenga

If you have a short height, always wear a monochromatic lehenga instead of breaking the color. Like Rani Mukherjee has carried a silver colored sequence lehenga.

Chikankari Work Lehenga + Long Kurta

If you want to hide your tummy and arm fat, then get an off-white chikankari lehenga made and make a knee-length front slit kurti over it. You will look classy like Rani in this.

Pink Net Lehenga

A pink net lehenga will look very beautiful on short height like Rani Mukherjee. Which also has a golden border at the bottom. Wear a printed blouse and net transparent chunni.

Sky Blue Lehenga Look

A sky blue colored shimmer lehenga will look very beautiful on short height girls and bulky figure like Rani Mukherjee. Adopt a monochromatic style.

Blue and Green Lehenga Look

Like Rani Mukherjee, you can also wear a green colored flare lehenga. Instead of getting a blouse made with this, get a short kurti made and carry a net dupatta.

Wear a Wedding Lehenga Like Rani Mukherjee

If short height girls want a tall look in a wedding lehenga, then get this type of lehenga with golden zari work on a red base and a long blouse made.

