9 affordable Spring trip destinations across the world 


 

Image credits: Google

Kuala Terengganu, Malaysia

This coastal city boasts beautiful beaches, the Crystal Mosque, and vibrant batik markets.

Take a boat trip to Redang Island for snorkeling and diving adventures.

Image credits: Google

Hat Yai, Thailand

Famous for its vibrant markets and delicious street food, Hat Yai is a cultural and culinary delight.

Enjoy islands, Songkran celebrations, and shopping without overspending.

Image credits: Google

Bacolod, Philippines

Nicknamed the "City of Smiles," Bacolod offers vibrant festivals, historical sites, and famous chicken inasal.

Its charm and affordability make it a perfect spring getaway.

Image credits: Google

Padang, Indonesia

A food lover’s paradise, Padang is known for its iconic dishes like Rendang and Sate Padang.

Relax on Air Manis Beach or explore the Mentawai Islands for surfing.

Image credits: Google

Phong Nha, Vietnam

Known for its stunning caves and lush landscapes, Phong Nha is a paradise for nature.

Explore Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, jungle treks, river cruises, at affordable prices.

Image credits: Google

Tirupati, India

A spiritual spot, Tirupati is home to the Venkateswara Temple.

Visitors also explore Talakona Waterfalls, Sri Venkateswara National Park, Chandragiri Fort with affordable prices.

Image credits: Google

Narita, Japan

Beyond its airport, Narita offers historic temples, cherry blossom gardens, and local cuisine.

Don’t miss the Naritasan Shinshoji Temple and the famous grilled eel (unagi).

Image credits: Google

