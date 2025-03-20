Lifestyle
9 affordable Spring trip destinations across the world
This coastal city boasts beautiful beaches, the Crystal Mosque, and vibrant batik markets.
Take a boat trip to Redang Island for snorkeling and diving adventures.
Famous for its vibrant markets and delicious street food, Hat Yai is a cultural and culinary delight.
Enjoy islands, Songkran celebrations, and shopping without overspending.
Nicknamed the "City of Smiles," Bacolod offers vibrant festivals, historical sites, and famous chicken inasal.
Its charm and affordability make it a perfect spring getaway.
A food lover’s paradise, Padang is known for its iconic dishes like Rendang and Sate Padang.
Relax on Air Manis Beach or explore the Mentawai Islands for surfing.
Known for its stunning caves and lush landscapes, Phong Nha is a paradise for nature.
Explore Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, jungle treks, river cruises, at affordable prices.
A spiritual spot, Tirupati is home to the Venkateswara Temple.
Visitors also explore Talakona Waterfalls, Sri Venkateswara National Park, Chandragiri Fort with affordable prices.
Beyond its airport, Narita offers historic temples, cherry blossom gardens, and local cuisine.
Don’t miss the Naritasan Shinshoji Temple and the famous grilled eel (unagi).
