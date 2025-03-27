Lifestyle
You can look like a beautiful woman by wearing a yellow saree adorned with heavy zari and thread work. To flaunt a cultured and decent look, you can try this look.
Lace work looks quite stylish on a plain Kanjeevaram saree. You can get a royal look by wearing a light cream-colored shiny saree at any special occasion.
Upasana Kamineni looks like a goddess in a dual shades green organza saree. She has worn the saree in a traditional style and paired it with heavy jewelry.
You can get a gorgeous look by carrying a purple-colored Kanjeevaram saree at a wedding function. Heavy silver zari work has been done on the saree.
Upasana is giving an elegant look in a white and orange color mix Iyengar saree. You can choose the Iyengar saree, the identity of South India.
Red color silk saree is evergreen. Its color neither fades nor ever gets old. You can spread beauty by wearing this type of saree in festivals.
