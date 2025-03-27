Lifestyle

Look Like Sita From Treta, Wear Ram Charan's Wife's Traditional Saree

Heavy Zari Work Yellow Saree

You can look like a beautiful woman by wearing a yellow saree adorned with heavy zari and thread work. To flaunt a cultured and decent look, you can try this look.

Kanjeevaram Saree With Lace Work

Lace work looks quite stylish on a plain Kanjeevaram saree. You can get a royal look by wearing a light cream-colored shiny saree at any special occasion. 

Dual Shades Green Organza Saree

Upasana Kamineni looks like a goddess in a dual shades green organza saree. She has worn the saree in a traditional style and paired it with heavy jewelry.

Purple Kanjeevaram Saree

You can get a gorgeous look by carrying a purple-colored Kanjeevaram saree at a wedding function. Heavy silver zari work has been done on the saree.

Iyengar Saree

Upasana is giving an elegant look in a white and orange color mix Iyengar saree.  You can choose the Iyengar saree, the identity of South India.

Red Silk Saree

Red color silk saree is evergreen. Its color neither fades nor ever gets old. You can spread beauty by wearing this type of saree in festivals.

