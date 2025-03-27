Lifestyle
Ingredients; Palak Paneer Sabzi - 1 cup, Potato - 1, Gram flour or Bread Crumbs - 2 spoons
Green Chili - 1, Ginger-Garlic Paste - 1 spoon, Garam Masala - ½ spoon, Coriander - ½ spoon, Chaat Masala - 1/2 spoon, Salt, Oil.
Mash the leftover palak paneer sabzi well so that the paneer and spinach are well mixed. If there is too much gravy, put it in a pan and dry it, then mash it.
Add boiled and mashed potato to the mashed palak paneer sabzi, which will improve the texture of the kabab.
To make the kabab, add gram flour or bread crumbs, green chili, ginger-garlic paste, garam masala, chaat masala, coriander powder and salt and mix well.
From the prepared mixture, give small patties or kababs a round or oval shape. If you want, you can make stuffed kababs by filling cheese or dry fruits in the middle.
Heat a little oil in a pan and fry the kababs on medium heat until golden brown and crispy on both sides. You can also bake them in an air fryer or oven if you want.
Serve Palak Paneer Hara-Bhara Kabab hot with green coriander mint chutney or sweet tamarind chutney.
Mango to grapes: 5 fruits to avoid if you want to lose weight
Red Vs Black: Which clay pot keep water cooler in summer? Read on
Office Style Transformation: Fancy and Formal Salwar Suit for Summer
Gharchola Saree Designs for Gangaur: 7 New Styles to Try