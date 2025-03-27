Lifestyle

Make Yummy Tasty Hara Bhara Kabab with Leftover Palak Paneer Sabzi

Ingredients; Palak Paneer Sabzi - 1 cup, Potato - 1, Gram flour or Bread Crumbs - 2 spoons

Ingredients for Palak Paneer Kabab

Green Chili - 1, Ginger-Garlic Paste - 1 spoon, Garam Masala - ½ spoon, Coriander - ½ spoon, Chaat Masala - 1/2 spoon, Salt, Oil.

Prepare the Vegetable

Mash the leftover palak paneer sabzi well so that the paneer and spinach are well mixed. If there is too much gravy, put it in a pan and dry it, then mash it.

Add Potato to the Vegetable

Add boiled and mashed potato to the mashed palak paneer sabzi, which will improve the texture of the kabab.

Add Spices

To make the kabab, add gram flour or bread crumbs, green chili, ginger-garlic paste, garam masala, chaat masala, coriander powder and salt and mix well.

Prepare the Kababs

From the prepared mixture, give small patties or kababs a round or oval shape. If you want, you can make stuffed kababs by filling cheese or dry fruits in the middle.

Shallow Fry the Kababs

Heat a little oil in a pan and fry the kababs on medium heat until golden brown and crispy on both sides. You can also bake them in an air fryer or oven if you want.

Serve Hara-Bhara Kabab

Serve Palak Paneer Hara-Bhara Kabab hot with green coriander mint chutney or sweet tamarind chutney.

Mango to grapes: 5 fruits to avoid if you want to lose weight

Red Vs Black: Which clay pot keep water cooler in summer? Read on

Office Style Transformation: Fancy and Formal Salwar Suit for Summer

Gharchola Saree Designs for Gangaur: 7 New Styles to Try