Red Vs Black: Which clay pot keep water cooler in summer? Read on

Lifestyle
Want to drink cold water from a clay pot in summer? It is beneficial for health compared to the refrigerator, but let's find out which is better, red or black clay pot
The red clay pot is the most used. It is made from terracotta clay. Its soil has small holes, through which water slowly seeps and drips, making the water cold
The black clay pot is prepared from black soil and smoke. Its structure is such that the water remains cold for a longer time. It is also called a carbonized clay pot
Algae, bacteria do not grow quickly on the surface of black clay pots, due to which the water remains fresh for a long time. It contains more minerals and is also called Amrit Jal
If you want cold water quickly, then a clay pot made of red soil is better. But if you want to keep the water cold for a long time, then a black clay pot is better
If seen according to health, then water from a black clay pot is considered more healthy according to Ayurveda, because it contains more minerals and nutrients
