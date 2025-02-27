PHOTOS: Shah Rukh Khan-inspired formal coat styles for office wear

Lifestyle
In this photo, Shah Rukh Khan is wearing a two-piece coat-pant, which looks classy. Such coats are best for every age group. You can buy it from the nearby market.
Shah Rukh Khan is seen in a three-piece coat-pant in this. Such suits are best for meetings in the office. You can buy it for between ₹2000-₹3000.
In this photo, Shah Rukh Khan is carrying a beige color coat. He has paired it with a white shirt and dark color trousers. You can also copy this look.
Shah Rukh Khan has worn a block oversized coat in this. He paired it with a hoodie and denim jeans. You can buy such coats online.
Shah Rukh Khan is seen in a leather coat in this photo, which is giving a royal look. You can wear such coats in the office as well as at a party.
