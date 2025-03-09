Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Instant Sheer Khurma recipe for delicious Iftar

Ingredients:

  • Vermicelli – 1 cup
  • Ghee – 2 tablespoons
  • Full cream milk – 1 liter
  • Sugar 
  • Small cardamom – ½ teaspoon
  • Dates – 4-5
  • Dry fruits – ¼ cup
  • Khoya – ½ cup
  • Rose water – 1 teaspoon

Roast the Vermicelli

Heat ghee in a pan and lightly roast the vermicelli until golden brown. Set it aside.

Boil the Milk

In a large pot, boil the milk over medium heat. When the milk starts to thicken, add cardamom powder and sugar and mix well.

Add Dry Fruits and Dates

Now add the chopped dry fruits and dates and cook for 2-3 minutes, so that their flavor dissolves well into the milk.

Add Vermicelli

Now add the roasted vermicelli and khoya and cook on low heat for 5-7 minutes, until everything is well mixed.

Add Flavor and Serve

Finally, add rose water and mix lightly. It can be served both hot or cold.

