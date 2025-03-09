Ramadan 2025: Instant Sheer Khurma recipe for delicious Iftar

Lifestyle
Heat ghee in a pan and lightly roast the vermicelli until golden brown. Set it aside.
In a large pot, boil the milk over medium heat. When the milk starts to thicken, add cardamom powder and sugar and mix well.
Now add the chopped dry fruits and dates and cook for 2-3 minutes, so that their flavor dissolves well into the milk.
Now add the roasted vermicelli and khoya and cook on low heat for 5-7 minutes, until everything is well mixed.
Finally, add rose water and mix lightly. It can be served both hot or cold.
