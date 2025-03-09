Lifestyle

Ingredients you will need

 2 cups full-fat milk  
 2 tbsp almonds (soaked & peeled)  
 1 tbsp cashews  
 1 tbsp pistachios  
 2 tbsp poppy seeds (soaked)  
 

1 tbsp melon seeds  
4-5 black peppercorns  
 3-4 green cardamoms  
 ½ tsp fennel seeds  
 2 tbsp sugar (adjust to taste)  
 1 tbsp rose water  
 A few saffron strands  

Step 1:

Blend soaked almonds, cashews, pistachios, poppy seeds, melon seeds, cardamoms, fennel, and peppercorns into a fine paste using a little milk.  
 

Step 2:

Heat milk in a pan, add sugar, and mix well. Once warm, add the prepared spice-nut paste and let it simmer for a few minutes.  
 

Step 3:

Stir in rose water and saffron strands, then let the Thandai cool completely.  

Step 4:

Strain the mixture, refrigerate, and serve chilled with crushed ice. 

Why Thandai is Perfect for Holi?

Cooling & refreshing – Perfect to beat the Holi heat.  
Packed with nutrients – Loaded with nuts & spices for energy.  
 

