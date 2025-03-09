Lifestyle
2 cups full-fat milk
2 tbsp almonds (soaked & peeled)
1 tbsp cashews
1 tbsp pistachios
2 tbsp poppy seeds (soaked)
1 tbsp melon seeds
4-5 black peppercorns
3-4 green cardamoms
½ tsp fennel seeds
2 tbsp sugar (adjust to taste)
1 tbsp rose water
A few saffron strands
Blend soaked almonds, cashews, pistachios, poppy seeds, melon seeds, cardamoms, fennel, and peppercorns into a fine paste using a little milk.
Heat milk in a pan, add sugar, and mix well. Once warm, add the prepared spice-nut paste and let it simmer for a few minutes.
Stir in rose water and saffron strands, then let the Thandai cool completely.
Strain the mixture, refrigerate, and serve chilled with crushed ice.
Cooling & refreshing – Perfect to beat the Holi heat.
Packed with nutrients – Loaded with nuts & spices for energy.
