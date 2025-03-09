Astrology tip: How black pepper in your wallet can be beneficial?

Lifestyle
Keeping black pepper in your wallet is considered very auspicious and can bring many benefits.
Astrology says that keeping two peppercorns can help you get rid of financial problems.
Keeping black pepper in your wallet will solve the problems you face at work and get you a promotion.
Astrology says that black pepper should be kept in the wallet to get rid of financial crisis. Additional ways to earn money will open up.
By keeping black pepper in your wallet, you can easily remove negative energy from your life.
Saturn's anger can cause many problems in life. Therefore, keep black pepper in your wallet.
It is believed that if you always keep two peppercorns in your wallet, positive energy will come into your life.
