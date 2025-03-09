Holi 2025: 7 Essential skin protection tips for kids this festival

Lifestyle
Holi is being celebrated with great enthusiasm today, and children are ready to enjoy. Follow these tips to keep their skin safe during the festivities.
If your children love Holi colors, protect their skin before playing Holi. Apply mustard or coconut oil all over the body.
On Holi, dress children in full sleeves instead of half sleeves. This will prevent most of their body from being colored. Light clothes also dry quickly.
Do not give children chemical colors at all. Chemical colors take a long time to come off and also have a bad effect on the skin.
Along with keeping children's skin safe during Holi, also take special care of their hair. You can apply coconut or almond oil to the hair so that the color comes off easily later.
Cut children's nails before playing Holi. Doing so will prevent color from filling in the nails.
For Holi, cover as much of the child's skin as possible, use colorful caps to protect hair, and consider glasses to shield eyes from colors.
