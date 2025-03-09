Lifestyle

Holi 2025: 7 Essential skin protection tips for kids this festival

Keep Children's Skin Safe During Holi

Holi is being celebrated with great enthusiasm today, and children are ready to enjoy. Follow these tips to keep their skin safe during the festivities.

Apply Oil to Children's Skin Before Applying Colors

If your children love Holi colors, protect their skin before playing Holi. Apply mustard or coconut oil all over the body. 

Dress Children in Light, Full-Sleeved Clothes During Holi

On Holi, dress children in full sleeves instead of half sleeves. This will prevent most of their body from being colored. Light clothes also dry quickly. 

Use Herbal Colors During Holi

Do not give children chemical colors at all. Chemical colors take a long time to come off and also have a bad effect on the skin. 

Apply Oil to Children's Hair During Holi

Along with keeping children's skin safe during Holi, also take special care of their hair. You can apply coconut or almond oil to the hair so that the color comes off easily later. 

Keep Children's Nails Clean During Holi

Cut children's nails before playing Holi. Doing so will prevent color from filling in the nails.

Children Can Wear Caps on Their Heads During Holi

For Holi, cover as much of the child's skin as possible, use colorful caps to protect hair, and consider glasses to shield eyes from colors.

