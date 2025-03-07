Ramadan 2025: Energize your day with banana, dates and nut smoothie

Lifestyle
There is no need to add any sugar to this thick juice. The sweetness of dates and bananas provides a natural taste.
Not only that, but the aroma that comes out of it after it is completely prepared will make you drink it immediately.
This juice is mostly used during the month of Ramadan. It is consumed immediately after breaking the fast.
Milkmaid - 1 cup
Thick milk/Toned milk - 4 cups
Dates - 60 grams
Almonds - 40 grams
Banana - 2
1. First, soak dates and almonds in 1 cup of milk for 10 minutes. Then grind well with banana in a mixer.
Instead of dates, you can also use dried figs, raisins or apricots.
Pour into separate glasses, add more ice cubes as needed, and garnish with some chopped almonds.
