Ramadan 2025: Energize your day with banana, dates and nut smoothie

No need to add sugar

There is no need to add any sugar to this thick juice. The sweetness of dates and bananas provides a natural taste.

The aroma is amazing...!

Not only that, but the aroma that comes out of it after it is completely prepared will make you drink it immediately.

Rich in iron

This juice is mostly used during the month of Ramadan. It is consumed immediately after breaking the fast.
 

Ingredients needed to prepare

Milkmaid - 1 cup
Thick milk/Toned milk - 4 cups
Dates - 60 grams
Almonds - 40 grams
Banana - 2

Soak the dry fruits

1. First, soak dates and almonds in 1 cup of milk for 10 minutes. Then grind well with banana in a mixer.

Add milkmaid, milk and ice cubes and mix well

Instead of dates, you can also use dried figs, raisins or apricots.

Keep the mixture cool

Pour into separate glasses, add more ice cubes as needed, and garnish with some chopped almonds.

