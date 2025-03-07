Women's Day 2025: Sudha Murthy's 10 timeless success mantras

Lifestyle
These 10 precious thoughts of Sudha Murthy on March 8, Women's Day, will further empower every woman and inspire them to move forward.
'There is no age barrier to fulfilling dreams. If your intentions are strong, no obstacles can stop you.'
Education is the greatest ornament that every woman can wear. It is the key to self-reliance and self-esteem.
'If you want to bring change in society, first bring changes in yourself. Even a small effort can bring a big revolution.'
'In any field, hard work, honesty, and patience are essential for success.
'Women must believe in their potential. When you believe in yourself, the world starts to believe in you.'
'Your goodness is your greatest identity. Kindness and humility are never weaknesses, but they are your greatest strengths."
"True strength does not come from the outside, but from our inner confidence and patience.
'If you want to give something to society, give knowledge, provide education, and show the right path. This will be a great service."
"A woman plays many roles: mother, daughter, wife, sister, and professional. In every role, she works to lead society."
'Culture, self-reliance, and self-esteem - every woman should adopt these three things in her life. This is true empowerment.
