Lifestyle
Yoga can help! Here are 8 effective asanas to support thyroid function naturally.
Increases circulation to the thyroid.
Lie on your stomach, press up, lifting your chest. Look up, breathe, then lower.
Boosts blood flow to the thyroid gland, aiding hormone regulation.
Lie on your back, lift legs and support your back. Hold, then slowly lower.
Stretches the neck, stimulating thyroid activity.
Kneel, arch back, reach for heels. Open chest, hold, then release.
Encourages blood flow to the throat.
Lie on your back, bend knees. Press feet down, lift hips. Hold, then lower slowly.
Stretches the neck and stimulates the thyroid.
Lower legs behind head from Shoulder Stand. Keep legs straight, hands on the floor. Hold, then release.
Enhances thyroid function and metabolism.
Lie on stomach, grab ankles. Lift chest and thighs. Hold, then relax.
Opens the throat, enhancing thyroid function.
Lie on your back, lift chest and tilt head back. Breathe deeply, then relax.
Relieves stress, a key trigger for thyroid imbalances.
Lie on your back, close eyes, breathe deeply. Relax completely.
Practice these poses regularly and consult a doctor before starting
Women's Day 2025: Sudha Murthy's 10 timeless success mantras
Make-up tips: 10 Step-by-step guide to Korean glass skin
(PHOTOS) Juhi Chawla's iconic suit looks for women over 50
(PHOTOS) Huma Qureshi's 7 stunning suit looks perfect for Eid 2025