Lifestyle
When stress rises, pause and take slow, deep breaths. Inhale through your nose, hold for a moment, then exhale slowly. This calms the mind and body instantly.
Shift your focus from worries to appreciation. Each day, list three things you’re grateful for—big or small. This simple habit boosts positivity and reduces stress.
Move with awareness through yoga, stretching, or a relaxed walk. Pay attention to each movement, your breath, and the sensations in your body to stay present.
Step away from screens daily. Read a book, listen to music, or enjoy a quiet moment. Taking breaks from technology refreshes your mind and reduces stress.
Close your eyes and imagine a peaceful place. Picture the sights, sounds, and feelings around you. Visualization helps calm the mind and bring instant relaxation.
