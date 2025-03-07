Lifestyle

1. Focus on Your Breath

When stress rises, pause and take slow, deep breaths. Inhale through your nose, hold for a moment, then exhale slowly. This calms the mind and body instantly.  
 

Image credits: Getty

2. Practice Gratitude

Shift your focus from worries to appreciation. Each day, list three things you’re grateful for—big or small. This simple habit boosts positivity and reduces stress.  
 

Image credits: Getty

3. Engage in Mindful Movement

Move with awareness through yoga, stretching, or a relaxed walk. Pay attention to each movement, your breath, and the sensations in your body to stay present.  
 

Image credits: Getty

4. Disconnect to Reconnect

Step away from screens daily. Read a book, listen to music, or enjoy a quiet moment. Taking breaks from technology refreshes your mind and reduces stress.  
 

Image credits: Getty

5. Use Guided Visualization

Close your eyes and imagine a peaceful place. Picture the sights, sounds, and feelings around you. Visualization helps calm the mind and bring instant relaxation.  
 

Image credits: Getty

