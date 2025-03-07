Lifestyle
Double cleanse with oil and foam cleansers for a smooth, hydrated base.
Layer hydrating toner, essence, and serums for plump, dewy skin.
Use a lightweight moisturizer to seal hydration and maintain a soft glow.
Apply SPF 50+ to protect skin while keeping it radiant and healthy.
Opt for BB cream or cushion foundation for a dewy finish.
Use a hydrating concealer only where needed for a fresh, natural look.
Apply cream or liquid blush for a soft, youthful glow.
Use liquid highlighter on high points for a radiant, glass-like sheen.
Apply a tinted lip balm or lip gloss for a hydrated, dewy effect.
Lock in moisture with a hydrating mist to keep skin fresh and glassy.
(PHOTOS) Juhi Chawla's iconic suit looks for women over 50
(PHOTOS) Huma Qureshi's 7 stunning suit looks perfect for Eid 2025
Why are young employees quitting? What are they preferring now?
Traveler’s paradise: 10 Must-Do things in Kashmir