Lifestyle

1. Deep Cleansing for a Fresh Start

Double cleanse with oil and foam cleansers for a smooth, hydrated base.  
 

Image credits: Getty

2. Hydration is the Key

Layer hydrating toner, essence, and serums for plump, dewy skin. 

Image credits: Getty

3. Lock in Moisture

 Use a lightweight moisturizer to seal hydration and maintain a soft glow.  

Image credits: Getty

4. Sunscreen is Non-Negotiable

Apply SPF 50+ to protect skin while keeping it radiant and healthy.  
 

Image credits: Getty

5. Lightweight Base for a Natural Glow

Opt for BB cream or cushion foundation for a dewy finish.

Image credits: Getty

6. Strategic Concealing

Use a hydrating concealer only where needed for a fresh, natural look. 

Image credits: Getty

7. Dewy Blush for a Natural Flush

Apply cream or liquid blush for a soft, youthful glow.

Image credits: Getty

8. Subtle Highlighting

Use liquid highlighter on high points for a radiant, glass-like sheen.  

Image credits: Getty

9. Glossy Lips for a Finishing Touch

Apply a tinted lip balm or lip gloss for a hydrated, dewy effect.  

Image credits: Getty

10. Setting Mist for Long-Lasting Glow

Lock in moisture with a hydrating mist to keep skin fresh and glassy.

Image credits: Getty

