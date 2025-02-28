Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: Baklava to Firni- 7 desserts you must make THIS Eid

Celebrate Eid with irresistible desserts like Baklava, Ma'amoul, Sheer Khurma, and more! Eid Mubarak!

Image credits: Freepik

Firni

A creamy rice pudding infused with cardamom, saffron, and rose water, is a beloved Eid dessert in South Asian homes, offering a rich and fragrant experience.

Image credits: Instagram

Qatayef

Stuffed Arabic pancakes are enjoyed during Ramadan and Eid, and are filled with sweet cheese, nuts, or cinnamon sugar, offering a delicious blend of soft texture and rich flavors.

Image credits: Instagram

Basbousa (Revani)

A beloved Middle Eastern treat, this semolina cake is soaked in aromatic syrup, flavored with rose or orange blossom water, and garnished with almonds or coconut flakes.

Image credits: Freepik

Sheer Khurma

A festive South Asian dessert, is a creamy vermicelli pudding made with milk, sugar, nuts, and dates, bringing warmth, sweetness, and joy to Eid celebrations.

Image credits: Instagram

Ma'amoul

Crumbly shortbread cookies filled with dates, nuts, or sweetened semolina, are traditionally shaped with wooden molds, making them a delightful and visually appealing Eid favorite.

Image credits: Instagram

Baklava

A rich and flaky filo pastry filled with chopped nuts and drenched in fragrant syrup or honey delivers an irresistibly sweet and crunchy taste perfect for Eid.

Image credits: Freepik

