Ramadan 2025: Baklava to Firni- 7 desserts you must make THIS Eid

Lifestyle
Celebrate Eid with irresistible desserts like Baklava, Ma'amoul, Sheer Khurma, and more! Eid Mubarak!
A creamy rice pudding infused with cardamom, saffron, and rose water, is a beloved Eid dessert in South Asian homes, offering a rich and fragrant experience.
Stuffed Arabic pancakes are enjoyed during Ramadan and Eid, and are filled with sweet cheese, nuts, or cinnamon sugar, offering a delicious blend of soft texture and rich flavors.
A beloved Middle Eastern treat, this semolina cake is soaked in aromatic syrup, flavored with rose or orange blossom water, and garnished with almonds or coconut flakes.
A festive South Asian dessert, is a creamy vermicelli pudding made with milk, sugar, nuts, and dates, bringing warmth, sweetness, and joy to Eid celebrations.
Crumbly shortbread cookies filled with dates, nuts, or sweetened semolina, are traditionally shaped with wooden molds, making them a delightful and visually appealing Eid favorite.
A rich and flaky filo pastry filled with chopped nuts and drenched in fragrant syrup or honey delivers an irresistibly sweet and crunchy taste perfect for Eid.
