National Science Day: CV Raman’s Journey of Science and Success

India celebrates National Science Day every year on February 28th. This day commemorates the discovery of the "Raman Effect" by the great scientist CV Raman in 1928.
This year's theme is "Empowering Indian youth in Science and Innovation for Global Leadership", highlighting the crucial role of youth in science and technology.
In 1986, the National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC) recommended to the Government of India to declare February 28th as National Science Day.
Following this, National Science Day began to be celebrated every year from 1987. The purpose of this event is to raise awareness about science and promote scientific thinking.
Born on November 7, 1888, in Tiruchirappalli, CV Raman's full name was Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman.
CV Raman's father was a teacher of mathematics and physics, which led him to have an inclination towards science from childhood.
In 1902, CV Raman enrolled in Presidency College, Madras. In 1904, he obtained a BA degree in Physics with the highest rank and a gold medal. He completed his MA in 1907.
At that time, choosing science as a career was not common, so in 1907, CV Raman joined the Indian Finance Department.
Passionate about science, he experimented at the Indian Association and became Palit Chair of Physics at Calcutta University in 1917.
CV Raman won the 1930 Nobel Prize for discovering the Raman Effect. He founded the Raman Research Institute in 1948 and received the Bharat Ratna in 1954.
CV Raman passed away on November 21, 1970, in Bangalore at the age of 82. His life is a source of unwavering dedication and inspiration towards science.
