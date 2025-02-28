Healthy Breakfast: 5 Superfoods to manage diabetes and cholesterol

Lifestyle
Breakfast sets the foundation for your health throughout the day. Choosing the right breakfast is even more important if you have diabetes or cholesterol issues.
Oats are high in fiber and protein. They help control cholesterol levels and keep you feeling full for longer.
Yogurt improves digestion and provides the body with calcium. Mix it with fruits or oats and add nuts to make it more nutritious.
Apples, bananas, oranges, and berries are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They energize the body and strengthen immunity. Make a salad.
Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flax seeds contain healthy fats and fiber, which keep you feeling full for a long time.
Eggs contain essential amino acids that strengthen muscles. Even people with diabetes can consume them.
