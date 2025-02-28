Lifestyle

Healthy Breakfast: 5 Superfoods to manage diabetes and cholesterol

Image credits: Freepik

Why is Breakfast Important for Diabetes and Cholesterol?

Breakfast sets the foundation for your health throughout the day. Choosing the right breakfast is even more important if you have diabetes or cholesterol issues.

Image credits: Our own

Oats: A Fiber-Rich Healthy Breakfast Option

Oats are high in fiber and protein. They help control cholesterol levels and keep you feeling full for longer.

Image credits: Getty

Yogurt: A Good Source of Protein and Probiotics

Yogurt improves digestion and provides the body with calcium. Mix it with fruits or oats and add nuts to make it more nutritious.

Image credits: Pinterest

Fruits: The Best Energy Booster for the Morning

Apples, bananas, oranges, and berries are rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They energize the body and strengthen immunity. Make a salad.

Image credits: Getty

Nuts and Seeds: A Treasure Trove of Healthy Fats and Fiber

Almonds, walnuts, chia seeds, and flax seeds contain healthy fats and fiber, which keep you feeling full for a long time.

Image credits: Getty

Eggs: A Protein Powerhouse

Eggs contain essential amino acids that strengthen muscles. Even people with diabetes can consume them.

Image credits: Getty

PHOTOS: Hania Amir-inspired 10 gorgeous suit designs for Ramadan 2025

Milk vs Curd vs Paneer: Which is best for your health? Find out here

PHOTOS: Chahat Pandey's 7 sarees style for perfect traditional look

Ramadan 2025: What to eat during Sehri and Iftar for healthy fasting?