Lifestyle
Chanakya has said that every husband should give 6 things to his wife. This will maintain love and trust between them.
The husband should have a good physical relationship with his wife. It is the husband's job to satisfy his wife. This maintains happiness in their household.
Acharya Chanakya says that a husband should give his earnings into the hands of his wife. This never brings poverty to the house. Prosperity remains.
The husband should give freedom to his wife. Her opinion should also be taken in the decisions of the house. This maintains peace in the house.
Acharya Chanakya says that a husband must give love and respect to his wife. This is the foundation of a happy household.
The husband should protect his wife in every situation. A husband who stands with his wife in every situation is happy.
According to Acharya Chanakya, just as a wife comes and adopts your family, you should also adopt her family. Give them love and respect.
