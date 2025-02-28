Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: 9 Stunning suit designs inspired by Jannat Zubair

Purple Color Thread Work Suit

Like Jannat Zubair, you can wear a purple color suit adorned with thread work during Ramadan. It will give you an elegant and traditional look.

Anarkali Suit

Jannat looks like a fairy in an Anarkali suit. The neckline of the sea green chiffon suit is very beautiful. This look will give you a perfect ethnic vibe.

Green Suit with Heavy Dupatta

If you want to style any plain suit like Jannat Zubair, then carry a heavy embroidered or Banarasi dupatta with it. This will give you a simple and sophisticated look.

Light Purple Gota Patti Sharara Suit

If you want to wear something traditional and shiny, then sharara suits with Gota-Patti work can be a great choice. This look will make you stand out.

Yellow Cape Style Suit

If you want a perfect mix of modern and traditional, then definitely try the yellow cape style suit. This will give you a stylish and trendy look.

Light Blue Gotta Patti Sharara Suit

These days Gotta Patti Sharara suits are in trend. You can try a Sharara suit of this color on Ramadan or Holi. You will find this suit under 2000.

Looking Like a Beauty Queen in Pink

Jannat Zubair likes the color pink very much, and these colors are perfect for giving a sober and classy look during Ramadan. Add an organza dupatta.

Heavy Work Front Cut Suit

Heavy embroidery work suit is the perfect outfit for a function. You can add a contrasting dupatta with a full sleeves suit.

