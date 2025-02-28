Ramadan 2025: 9 Stunning suit designs inspired by Jannat Zubair

Lifestyle
Like Jannat Zubair, you can wear a purple color suit adorned with thread work during Ramadan. It will give you an elegant and traditional look.
Jannat looks like a fairy in an Anarkali suit. The neckline of the sea green chiffon suit is very beautiful. This look will give you a perfect ethnic vibe.
If you want to style any plain suit like Jannat Zubair, then carry a heavy embroidered or Banarasi dupatta with it. This will give you a simple and sophisticated look.
If you want to wear something traditional and shiny, then sharara suits with Gota-Patti work can be a great choice. This look will make you stand out.
If you want a perfect mix of modern and traditional, then definitely try the yellow cape style suit. This will give you a stylish and trendy look.
These days Gotta Patti Sharara suits are in trend. You can try a Sharara suit of this color on Ramadan or Holi. You will find this suit under 2000.
Jannat Zubair likes the color pink very much, and these colors are perfect for giving a sober and classy look during Ramadan. Add an organza dupatta.
Heavy embroidery work suit is the perfect outfit for a function. You can add a contrasting dupatta with a full sleeves suit.
