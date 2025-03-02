Lifestyle

Ramadan 2025: 6 tips to avoid hunger during Sehri

Eat Slowly and Avoid Overeating

Avoid eating too much in a hurry during Sehri; instead, eat slowly so that the food digests well and the stomach feels light

Avoid Fried and Sweet Foods

Eating too many fried foods and sugary foods can make you hungry quickly and cause your energy levels to drop

Include Protein-Rich Foods

Eating eggs, yogurt, lentils, and dry fruits (almonds, walnuts) maintains energy and prevents weakness throughout the day

Eat Slow-Digesting Foods

Consume fiber- and protein-rich foods during Sehri, such as oats, multigrain roti, yogurt, and fruits, to keep your stomach full for longer

Drink Plenty of Water and Hydrating Foods

To avoid dehydration, drink plenty of water during Sehri and consume things like cucumber, tomato, and coconut water

Avoid Caffeine

Caffeine in tea and coffee reduces water from the body, which can cause dehydration and fatigue during the day. It is better to drink herbal tea or milk instead

