Ramadan 2025: 6 tips to avoid hunger during Sehri

Avoid eating too much in a hurry during Sehri; instead, eat slowly so that the food digests well and the stomach feels light
Eating too many fried foods and sugary foods can make you hungry quickly and cause your energy levels to drop
Eating eggs, yogurt, lentils, and dry fruits (almonds, walnuts) maintains energy and prevents weakness throughout the day
Consume fiber- and protein-rich foods during Sehri, such as oats, multigrain roti, yogurt, and fruits, to keep your stomach full for longer
To avoid dehydration, drink plenty of water during Sehri and consume things like cucumber, tomato, and coconut water
Caffeine in tea and coffee reduces water from the body, which can cause dehydration and fatigue during the day. It is better to drink herbal tea or milk instead
