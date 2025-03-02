Lifestyle
To lose weight, people go to the gym and also diet. But sometimes people don't get the desired results. What is the reason behind this?
Fruits are beneficial for health, but some fruits are high in natural sugar and calories. These can help in gaining weight. Avoid them.
Banana is an energy-giving fruit, but it is very high in calories. If you are on a calorie-deficient diet, then its consumption should be limited. Eat apple, orange and papaya.
People eat a lot of mangoes in summer. But mangoes are high in natural sugar. About 150 calories can be obtained from a medium-sized mango.
Grapes have a high glycemic index. If you are in the process of losing weight, then grapes should be consumed in small quantities. Eat pears instead.
Cherries are also high in sugar. If you are losing weight, then do not eat it. If it is eaten in excess, it can affect weight loss. Eat strawberries or blueberries instead.
Dates are counted among dry fruits. It is rich in both sugar and calories. If you consume it in large quantities, it can cause weight gain.
