PHOTOS: Disha Patani's stylish sports bra for gym

Lifestyle
Want to wear trendy and comfortable sportswear like Disha Patani while working out at the gym? Wear a crop-style jacket with shorts and a sports bra.
Blue apple-shaped shorts like Disha Patani's are perfect for wearing to the gym. Wear a purple sports bra with them for a comfortable and stylish look.
If you want a comfortable look during your workout like Disha Patani, you can carry this type of black and white strappy sports bra.
You can wear black high-waisted tights to the gym. Adopt a trendy look by wearing a black and white checkered sports bra with them.
If you want to stay comfortable during your workout at the gym, you can also wear this type of full-sleeved crop top. Carry shorts with it or wear tights.
To look hot and chic like Disha Patani, wear black shorts in your gym wear and complete the look by wearing a red sports bra with them.
