Lifestyle

Sara Ali Khan's Stylish Suit for a Royal Ramadan Look

Banarasi Flared Suit

If you want something unique and traditional to wear for Iftar, enhance your beauty with a Banarasi flared suit.

Chikankari Sharara Set

If you want something different from Garara, choose a Sharara set in Chikankari pattern from Sara Ali Khan for Iftar. Comfortable to wear and beautiful to look at.

Churidar Suit

What to say about the beauty of Churidar suits? It has been in trend for years and looks great after wearing.

Beaded Work Suit

This beaded work straight suit set will also give you a royal look and beauty in the Iftar party. Such a stylish suit will enhance your beauty.

Garara Suit Design

Garara suits are worn a lot during Eid and Ramadan, in such a situation, the beauty of the evening Ramadan and Garara suit will suit you a lot.

Anarkali Suit

If you want to look the most unique at the Iftar party, then you can wear such a simple and sober Anarkali suit to enhance your beauty.

PHOTOS: Disha Patani's stylish sports bra for gym

(PHOTO) Ankita Lokhande's BEST hairstyle for sarees and casual looks

PHOTOS: Dipika Kakar's 7 stylish suits designs for Ramadan

Why in India police can not arrest women after sunset? Know TRUTH