Lifestyle
If you want something unique and traditional to wear for Iftar, enhance your beauty with a Banarasi flared suit.
If you want something different from Garara, choose a Sharara set in Chikankari pattern from Sara Ali Khan for Iftar. Comfortable to wear and beautiful to look at.
What to say about the beauty of Churidar suits? It has been in trend for years and looks great after wearing.
This beaded work straight suit set will also give you a royal look and beauty in the Iftar party. Such a stylish suit will enhance your beauty.
Garara suits are worn a lot during Eid and Ramadan, in such a situation, the beauty of the evening Ramadan and Garara suit will suit you a lot.
If you want to look the most unique at the Iftar party, then you can wear such a simple and sober Anarkali suit to enhance your beauty.
PHOTOS: Disha Patani's stylish sports bra for gym
(PHOTO) Ankita Lokhande's BEST hairstyle for sarees and casual looks
PHOTOS: Dipika Kakar's 7 stylish suits designs for Ramadan
Why in India police can not arrest women after sunset? Know TRUTH