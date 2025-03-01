Lifestyle

PHOTOS: Suhana Khan's stunning saree styles to elevate your Iftar look

Beaded Lace Border Saree

A saree with a beaded lace border is not only beautiful to look at but also very decent to wear. For a trendy and stylish look, you can wear such a saree to a party.

Heavy Sequin Saree

Whether you're a new bride or an older sister, if you wear this trendy sequin saree, you'll be the only one visible in the crowd. Everyone will ask you for the shop's address.

Heavy Embroidery Saree

If it's your first Eid after marriage and you want to look special and beautiful at the party, this heavy embroidery saree will enhance the beauty of your body.

Simple Saree with Border

If it's difficult to handle a heavy saree, then a light and thin bordered saree in this simple and sober style will also look great on you.

Pre-Draped Saree

If you don't know how to wear a saree, no problem, for such a stylish look, take a pre-draped saree and wear it to Iftar or Eid party for a classy look.

Mirror Work Saree

Mirror work sarees are quite trendy these days. You can take this type of trendy saree for an Iftar party, which will look great on you.

