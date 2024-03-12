Ramadan 2024: How fasting depends on the moon

Lifestyle
Ramadan 2024 has begun from March 11 and the fasting will begin from March 12, 2024.
The appearance of the crescent moon signals the start of the holy month of Ramadan and is determined by the lunar calendar, specifically by the sighting of the new moon.
The Islamic calendar, known as the Hijri calendar, is based on lunar months, which are approximately 29 to 30 days long.
As a result, the start and end dates of Ramadan can vary from year to year in the Gregorian calendar.
The beginning of Ramadan is marked by the sighting of the new moon, which signifies the start of the lunar month of Ramadan.
This sighting is traditionally done by human observation, with religious authorities determining the start of Ramadan based on credible sightings of the new moon crescent.
The end of Ramadan is similarly determined by the sighting of the new moon, which marks the start of the next lunar month, Shawwal.
The first day of Shawwal is celebrated as Eid al-Fitr, the festival of breaking the fast, which marks the end of Ramadan.