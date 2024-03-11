Lifestyle

Ramadan 2024: What are the rules for iftar?

About iftar

Iftar is the evening meal with which Muslims end their daily Ramadan fast at sunset. 

Starting with Dates and Water

It is Sunnah to start iftar with dates and water. Dates provide a quick source of energy after a day of fasting, while water helps rehydrate the body.

Breaking the Fast Promptly

The fast is typically broken immediately after the Maghrib (sunset) prayer. It is recommended to break the fast with dates and water, following the tradition of Prophet Muhammad.

Prayer Before and After Iftar

Before breaking the fast, Muslims often engage in supplication (du'a) asking for blessings from Allah. After iftar, it is customary to perform the Maghrib prayer.

Avoiding Excessive Consumption

Muslims are encouraged to eat in moderation and avoid overindulgence during iftar. Overeating can lead to discomfort and may detract from the spiritual experience of Ramadan.

Refrain from activities

The basic restrictions include refraining from eating, drinking, smoking, and engaging in sexual behavior from sunrise to sunset.

